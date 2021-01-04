CONDUCTOR and former Monmouth schoolgirl Jane Glover has been recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours.
The Monmouth School for Girls alumna has been made a Dame for services to music.
Principal at the school James Murphy-O’Connor congratulated Ms Glover on receiving the honour. “Everyone at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools was delighted with the wonderful news,” he added.
Dame Jane is one of the UK’s leading conductors and musicologists.
She returned to Monmouth School for Girls in November 2018 to officially open the Performing Arts Centre.
READ MORE:
- Body found in River Wye, Monmouth, is missing woman
- Monmouthshire doctor's plea to public to help Gwent hospitals
The illustrious former pupil was among the audience for a concert, which showcased the breadth of musical talent across the school, in the acoustically outstanding new recital hall.
Earlier this year she was awarded the Royal Philharmonic Society Gamechanger Award for her work in bringing more female conductors to the stage.
She has been a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) since the 2003 New Year’s Honours, and has conducted at prestigious venues across the world, including the Royal Opera House and Metropolitan Opera of New York.
As a music professor and educator, she has also held positions as director of opera at the Royal Academy of Music and visiting professor of opera at the University of Oxford.