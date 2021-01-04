A CEMETERY in Newport is closed following the discovery of a body.

St Woolos Cemetery was closed after a body was found there this morning.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a body of a man found in St Woolos Cemetery, Newport, this morning at around 8.10am.

"The body has been identified as that of a 28-year-old man from Newport. 

"His death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed."

Newport City Council shared news of the closure on social media and said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will update this information when possible. Thank you."

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council added that it's not expected to reopen today.