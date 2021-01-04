A CEMETERY in Newport is closed following the discovery of a body.
St Woolos Cemetery was closed after a body was found there this morning.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a body of a man found in St Woolos Cemetery, Newport, this morning at around 8.10am.
"The body has been identified as that of a 28-year-old man from Newport.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious.
"Next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed."
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Newport butcher marks final day in market after 60 years ahead of move to Risca
- January 2021: The full line-up of Netflix shows and films (and when they'll appear)
- Newport MS says city must not be 'short-changed' following Brexit deal
Newport City Council shared news of the closure on social media and said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will update this information when possible. Thank you."
A spokeswoman for Newport City Council added that it's not expected to reopen today.
Comments are closed on this article.