A CEMETERY in Newport is currently closed for all access.
St Woolos Cemetery is closed for access with members of the public claiming that emergency services were at the scene earlier this morning.
Newport City Council shared news of the closure on social media and said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will update this information when possible. Thank you."
Newport City Council also dismissed suggestions that the cemetery had been flooded, and wrote: "We can assure you that there is no flooding at the cemetery today and there are no issues with any of the plots.
"We are unable to provide further information but please understand that the closure is sadly unavoidable."
Gwent Police have been contacted for more information and we will update you as soon as possible.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's press office were also contacted, but advised: "Please contact Gwent Police for any information."
