A MAN has been taken to hospital following a serious fall in Newport city centre this morning.
Emergency services - including ambulances - attended after a man fell at the Market Arcade, off the city's High Street.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called this morning, Monday January 4 at 8.42am to reports of a medical emergency involving a fall from height at Market Arcade, central Newport.
“We sent two emergency ambulances, a rapid response car and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team.
"One patient was taken by road to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."
Gwent Police have confirmed they attended the incident, reported to them around 8.50am today, but offered no further details.