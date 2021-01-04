A BLAENAU Gwent-based end of life care charity celebrated the lives of patients it has cared for in the past year - albeit in a different way to usual.

Every year, Hospice of the Valleys holds its Light up a Life event as a chance for supporters to remember a loved one at a traditionally difficult time of the year, through services of remembrance and a main service at Festival Park in Ebbw Vale.

This year, the impact of coronavirus meant that physical services were unable to take place, so the hospice decided it would live stream a virtual service through its Facebook page.

READ MORE:

Alison Stallard, head of income generation at the hospice said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had such a detrimental impact on so many people’s lives this year.

“It has been especially difficult for those who have experienced the pain of losing loved ones and with the restrictions in place affecting the grieving process, disruptions to funerals and not being able to share precious final moments with loved ones.

“Our hospice chaplain Reverend Roy Watson was keen to be involved and we were lucky enough to enlist the support of West End star Katy Treharne and Gracie-Jayne Fitzgerald who was a finalist on The Voice Kids UK in 2019.

"We were delighted to be joined by these exceptionally talented singers and let people know that they still have the chance to watch the service on our Hospice You Tube Channel, kindly filmed by Cymru Creations based in Tredegar.”

West End star Katy Treharne and Gracie-Jayne Fitzgerald, a finalist on The Voice Kids UK 2019, performing at the Light up a Life event. Picture: Hospice of the Valleys

West End star Katy Treharne and Gracie-Jayne Fitzgerald, a finalist on The Voice Kids UK 2019, performing at the Light up a Life event. Picture: Hospice of the Valleys

The hospice has also looked for new and creative ways that people within the local community can still ‘virtually’ come together to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away.

For the recent festive season, a Virtual Christmas Tree was created, where people could dedicate a light on the tree to a loved one, adding a message and also a photo to personalised the dedication.

As a result of the pandemic the hospice has extended its bereavement service so that it is now available to anyone within Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil.

Anyone can access the support and do not need to be known to the hospice already or previously received their services.

For further information about the appeal visit hospiceofthevalleys.org.uk or call 01495 717277