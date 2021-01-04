THE USE of temporary coronavirus testing facilities in Caerphilly has been extended.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is extending the opening of its mobile COVID-19 testing units in Caerphilly.
These units will move between differing locations in the borough over the next week.
The mobile test facilities will provide a walk up testing service to Caerphilly residents between 9am and 4pm - appointment only.
The test is done for five minutes and people getting tested should bring ID and proof of address.
People who visit the centres should also wear a face covering and avoid shops, public transport, or other places on there way to or from the test.
For people living outside Caerphilly there are other facilities available in Gwent - call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am and 6pm if you need to book a test.
Alternatively you can have a test posted to your home - apply online at gov.wales or phone 119.
For more information about the testing centres head to: https://abuhb.nhs.wales/coronavirus/testing-centres/