A NEW online calculator can predict when you are likely to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in 2021.

Omni’s website hosts a calculator which will inform users how many people in the UK are likely to be ahead of them in the queue for the jab.

The coronavirus vaccine queue calculator asks a series of questions including your age, profession and whether you have any underlying health issues.

Based on the answers provided it can predict how many people in the UK will be ahead of you for the vaccine.

The results of Omni’s vaccine queue calculator are based on the Government’s nine-point priority list and the likely rate of infection.

On the website it says: "We created this calculator to deliver all the answers to every single one of these crucial questions.

“Omni's vaccine queue calculator will estimate for you how many people are ahead of you in the queue to get a COVID vaccine in the UK.

“It also predicts how long you might have to wait to get your vaccine. By using our tool, you'll have a better idea of when you can expect to get vaccinated.

“We've based our vaccine queue calculator on the UK government’s priority list (which you can adjust in advanced mode).”

The calculator is completely independent and is in no way linked to the NHS or the Government.

Vaccine Queue Calculator for the UK. (Omni)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Andrew Marr Show on BBC One that there will be 530,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at about 540 GP vaccination sites and about 101 hospital sites on Monday, “on top of the million or so that have already been vaccinated”.

“There are a few millions more Pfizer (vaccines) still to be used,” he added. “We are rolling them out as fast as we can.”

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which needs cold storage of about minus 70C, was the first jab to be approved in the UK.

Rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab began almost a month ago, but second doses of either vaccine will now take place within 12 weeks rather than 21 days as initially planned.

More than a million people have received their first coronavirus vaccination, but in a joint statement England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, said the public will “understand” and “thank” them for the plan to give first jabs as a priority, delaying the follow-up vaccination for others.

To try the tool for yourself and find out when you could receive the vaccine, you can fill out the questionnaire here.