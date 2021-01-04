A MAN was told to expect a long prison sentence after he admitted stealing two mountain bikes, boxing gloves and cans of lager in a burglary.
Kevin Morgan, 39, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing at the city's crown court.
He also admitted one count of burglary with intent.
The offences were committed in Newport’s Dorset Crescent between July 11 and July 12, 2020.
Morgan, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was represented by William Bebb and the prosecution by Lowri Wynn Morgan.
The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis QC, warned the defendant he could be facing a “significant” time behind bars.
The case was adjourned and Morgan remanded in custody.