BRITISH Transport Police have appealed for information after a man and his mother were assaulted at Cwmbran railway station in October.
Officers released a picture of a man they would like to speak to following the incident - which took place just after 7pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
"The victim was walking down the platform at Cwmbran railway station when he was approached by two men," said a British Transport Police spokesman.
"One of the men asked to use the victim’s cigarette lighter and the other confronted the victim before assaulting him.
"Both men continued to assault the victim on the station’s platform and one of them pushed the victim’s mother to the floor when she attempted to help her son.
"Thankfully, neither victim was seriously injured.
"Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation."
If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information which could help officers, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 505 of 21/10/20.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
