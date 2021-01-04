THE Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine programme began in Wales today in the fight against Covid-19.

Last week, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorised the AstraZeneca vaccine as safe and effective following stringent clinical trials - just three weeks after the first coronavirus vaccine, Pfizer BioNTech, was approved for use across the UK.

The Welsh Government said 40,000 doses will be available in the first two weeks, with 22,000 jabs this week.

Around 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been procured for use in the UK.

Two doses will be needed, with an interval of between four and 12 weeks between doses

One of the first people to receive the vaccine on Monday was Ralph Evans, 88, who was vaccinated at the Pontcae medical practice in Merthyr Tydfil.

MORE NEWS:

Practice Nurse Tina Sutton draws off a single dose from a vial, which can provide 10 individual doses to patients, of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Every health board in Wales will receive their allocation in proportion to the size of its priority population and ability to deliver, as outlined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s prioritisation list.

People are asked not to phone their GP, pharmacy or hospital asking when they will get a vaccine.

When someone is in one of the groups eligible for the vaccine, they will be invited to attend a dedicated clinic which will have been set up to ensure patient safety and that of the healthcare professionals.

Correspondence will come from local health boards and the vaccine is free of charge through the NHS.