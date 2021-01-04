GWENT Police thanked communities across the area following a busy Christmas and New Year.

Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman thanked communities for supporting officers who were working over the holiday period and for following Welsh Government restrictions.

“Traditionally Christmas and New Year is the busiest time for emergency services, with more calls coming through our control room than any other time of the year,” she said.

“This year we received more than 4,500 calls from the public which is consistent with the previous year.

“The pandemic changed plans for many, with most of us only being able to form a Christmas bubble for one day and returning to stricter restrictions following Christmas Day.

“I’d like to thank the majority of people who respected the position we’re all in and helped our communities slow down the spread of the virus".

Between the 19th December 2020 until the 04th January 2021 Gwent Police handed nearly 60 fixed penalty notices out.

From December 23 to January 1, 2021 Gwent Police handled 4,574 calls from the public through 101 and 999.

Enforcement action was taken where individuals blatantly went against current restrictions.

Some of the excuses included:

• Coming to Wales to see the snow

• Going for a drive to Bristol following a self-isolation period

• Travelling to Walsall for a boxing session

• Attending a party

“Attending house parties represents a significant demand for officers, with 28 fixed penalty noticed issues during the same period," said Deputy Chief Constable Blakeman.

“It’s important that everyone understands the position Wales is in. We all must play our part in combating the health crisis.

“Officers will be continuing to engage and encourage individuals to follow the guidance, for those that continue to go against the rules, we will take enforcement action.

“The current alert level requires everyone to think about their travel plans, stay local and to only leave home when essential.

“I’d like to thank all those emergency service workers and members of public who’ve done all that they can to keep Gwent safe.”