A JOINT statement from UK Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) recommend that the UK Covid-19 alert level move from level four to level five.

The statement said: “Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and in the light of the most recent data, the four UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England Medical Director recommend that the UK Alert Level should move from Level 4 to Level 5.

“Many parts of the health systems in the four nations are already under immense pressure. There are currently very high rates of community transmission, with substantial numbers of COVID patients in hospitals and in intensive care.

“Cases are rising almost everywhere, in much of the country driven by the new more transmissible variant. We are not confident that the NHS can handle a further sustained rise in cases and without further action there is a material risk of the NHS in several areas being overwhelmed over the next 21 days.

“Although the NHS is under immense pressure, significant changes have been made so people can still receive lifesaving treatment.

“It is absolutely critical that people still come forward for emergency care. If you require non-urgent medical attention, please contact your GP or call NHS111.”

Wales are currently under level four restrictions, and First Minister Mark Drakeford has said it is unlikely any major changes will be made to Wales’ coronavirus restrictions this week.

“We’ll keep our plans under review, but level four restrictions are very strict and it’s difficult to see what more could be done,” he said when asked if he would be open to changing the restrictions.