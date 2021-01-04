PEOPLE must not go back to what was their normal behaviour once vaccinated with either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines, health minister Vaughan Gething said.
Asked at yesterday's Welsh Government coronavirus briefing if people in Wales and the rest of the UK could - after being vaccinated - behave how they would have prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Gething said: "No - it’s really important to understand that, if you’ve had the vaccine, it will give a measure of protection.
“[But] we don’t yet know if that means that you can’t pass the virus onto other people.
"There are other vulnerable people out there that you could potentially pass the virus onto.
“It’s the start of allowing us to make more normal choices in the way that we behave in the months ahead.”
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus alert level: Move to Level five recommended
- February 'step up' for coronavirus vaccines in Wales
- Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine rollout begins in Wales
He added that the months ahead are about getting “significant coverage” of the vaccine to “save lives” and allow us to make different choices.
“I’m just as keen as anyone else to have a different way of living my life,” he added.
“These are extraordinary measures to live with.”
He said that the public needs to make the right choices, to avoid contact with others to avoid losing “many more people on the road that lies ahead.”
“This really is about protecting our NHS and saving lives," said Mr Gething.
"While the hope is made real with the vaccine progressively being delivered to more and more people across the country.”