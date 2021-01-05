A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

LEWIS HILL, 18, of St Julian’s Road, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA ASPELL, 23, of Bryn Bevan, Brynglas, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted possession of cannabis and driving whilst disqualified.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 19 months.

Aspell must also pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

GARETH BENNETT, 38, of Gaer Park Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

PEARL ANN BUTLER, 47, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted stealing a wallet.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT JOHN JUNIOR HAYMAN, 28, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of cocaine.

He was made the subject of an eight-week electronically monitored curfew and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN PAUL DOHERTY, 39, of Hogarth Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

ROBERT IRVING STRACHAN, 51, of Albert Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

Torfaen

IAN MARK HOPKINS, 35, of King Street, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

Caerphilly

BEN BALDWIN, 32, of Addison Street, Cefn Fforest, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £300 in compensation to his victim.

SCOTT CHRISTOPHER BEACHAM, 22, of Manor Road, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £759 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance and public disorder.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

ADRIAN BROWN, 51, of High Street, Rhymney, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

Blaenau Gwent

SIMON HISCOCKS, 48, of Worcester Street, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention and driving without a licence.

He ordered to pay £816 in fines, costs and a surcharge.