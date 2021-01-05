A CRACK cocaine dealer carrying £2,500 worth of drugs was rugby tackled by plain clothes police after he tried to escape their clutches.

Brandon Crosdale, 21, of Fleetwood Close, Newport, was arrested following a doomed getaway bid from the law in the city last month.

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, said the defendant and two other men were spotted by officers on the corner of Chepstow Road and Harrow Road.

He told Newport Crown Court: “The defendant ran towards Corporation Road before he was taken to the ground.

READ MORE

“Two packages were found in the waistband of his trousers. They were 19g and 6g of crack cocaine with a potential street value of £2,500.”

Crosdale pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

The offences were committed on December 10.

The defendant had six previous convictions for 10 offences and was sent to a young offender institution for two years in 2019 for trafficking heroin.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said of his client: “Upon his release from custody, he was approached by other people he had lost money and drugs to.

“He was threatened with violence against his family. He agreed to sell drugs to pay off the debt through fear of repercussions.

“The defendant did not prevaricate and made full admissions to the police and didn’t try and get out of the situation

“He has pleaded guilty and shown remorse.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Crosdale: “Police officers on patrol near the city centre in Newport saw you and two other men.

“You fled but you were soon apprehended and searched. Drugs were found.

“Your previous convictions are an aggravating factor in this case.”

Judge Williams jailed Crosdale for three years and four months and told him he has to pay a victim surcharge after his release from prison.

He also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.