A WOMAN whose efforts to set up a cycle cafe at a lakeside site in Cwmbran is looking for another location in the town after an unsuccessful appeal against Torfaen council's refusal of planning permission.

The cafe proposed at Llantarnam Lakes in Cwmbran will not go ahead due to a lack of parking.

A planning appeal bidding to overturn Torfaen council’s decision to refuse the plans has been dismissed by the planning inspectorate.

In her appeal, applicant Kelly Eroglu said most customers would visit the cafe by walking of cycling, with spaces to park bikes provided at the site.

The appeal said the location is on a “well-used, although undesignated, cycle route” and that four bus stops are close to the site.

But Torfaen council planners raised concerns over a lack of parking for customers and the distance between staff parking and the café.

Staff parking for the cycle café would have been located 360 metres away - or a three-minute walk - but the council’s highways team said this was too far.

A planning inspector’s report dismissing the appeal, said demand for parking on Lake View and other roads near the site is ‘high’.

“As parking is unrestricted on both sides of the carriageway, Lake View would be the most obvious location for parking associated with the proposed development,” the inspector’s report said.

“The evidence from the council shows that these are already much in demand and any extra demand could well lead to a lack of provision, especially during peak times.”

The inspector’s report said the “positive benefits that would arise from the development” were considered, including the creation of jobs and provision of wellbeing classes for young people.

But he said the main issue in the appeal was the impact of the development on highway safety.

Ms Eroglu said she will now look for another venue in the town for the cycle cafe, but the appeal decision was “disappointing beyond measure”.

As well as serving cyclists in the area, Ms Eroglu planned to run educational and wellbeing courses for teenagers.

"There were so many positives for it," said Ms Eroglu.

“It’s very sad because it was very community-based and it would have been very beneficial to the area.

“It seems they are promoting that people drive to Greggs for a sausage roll but not encouraging people to walk or cycle for a healthy snack.”

An online petition calling for the decision by Torfaen council to be overturned was signed by more than 5,000 people.