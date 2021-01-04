You could almost hear the collective, national sigh of relief when the news broke that the UK was indeed to be leaving the EU transitional period with a deal on New Year’s Day.

While some may continue to have concerns about aspects of the deal, I am convinced that it is in the best interests of the UK and Welsh economy to leave with an agreement, thereby avoiding the costly tariffs and price increases associated with a “no deal” Brexit and an unwelcome, alternative departure from the trading bloc on basic World Trade Organisation rules.

The trade deal which has been struck, albeit at the eleventh hour, will hopefully help to stabilise our departure and provide a foundation on which we can build a new relationship with our closest trading partners.

This is particularly important at this time as the Welsh and UK governments are struggling to combat the pandemic which is gripping the country and which risks overwhelming our NHS as we head through the winter months ahead.

I wish to pay tribute to our hardworking and dedicated NHS staff who I know are doing their utmost to deal with the flood of Covid-19 hospitalisations and to keep our NHS going.

I’ve received a number of reports of problems of capacity at the new Grange University Hospital. In many ways this isn’t unexpected, the critical care centre is having to cope as well as it can with a worsening pandemic situation for which it was not designed and which was difficult to prepare for.

I’m calling on the Welsh Government to work with the local health board to ensure the hospital is adequately staffed with the expertise required at this challenging time.

It’s important everyone works together at this challenging time so I was delighted when the Argus launched the “We’re in it Together” campaign, a focus of community spirit and strength to which I and other elected representatives have pledged our wholehearted support.

Now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the new vaccines, I’m urging the Welsh Government to speed up the rollout of immunisations, but in the meantime it’s important we stay safe and follow Welsh Government guidelines of handwashing and social distancing - and together we’ll come through this.

May I take this opportunity to wish you and your families as peaceful and prosperous a New Year as possible.