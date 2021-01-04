THE PRIME Minister has announced a new national lockdown for England, with people instructed to "stay at home".
He announced it in a TV address Monday night, due to Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in every part of the country due to the new variant.
Wales has been under alert level four since December 20 – where the public are expected to stay at home and not travel without a reasonable excuse.
The law banning non-essential travel to England from Wales was lifted at 6pm on Friday 4 December. However, since Wales have re-entered a national lockdown, and now England, incoming and outgoing travel is banned.
Under the new lockdown in England people cannot leave their homes except for certain reasons, like the first lockdown last March.
These include essential medical needs, food shopping, exercise, and work for those who cannot do so from home.
Those in England cannot cross into Wales unless it is for work or caring responsibilities.
However, the Welsh government still advises caution, to help stop the spread of the virus.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Coronavirus doesn’t respect borders – we all have a part to play in keeping Wales and the UK safe.
“Please think carefully about where you are going and what you are doing. This virus thrives wherever we come together with others."