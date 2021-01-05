A NEWPORT man, previously jailed for conspiracy to commit murder, for his role in a revenge street shooting has been re-arrested following a police appeal, after he breached his licence conditions.
Gwent Police have confirmed that they have re-arrested 27-year-old Brogan Hooper.
Hooper was found guilty of the charge in 2014, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The incident involved the ramming of a car in Chepstow Road, Newport, in 2013 when shots were also fired at its occupants in what a judge described as a 'revenge attack'.
Three other men were convicted alongside Hooper.
Gwent Police had issued an appeal for Hooper's whereabouts last month.