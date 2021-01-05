A CANNABIS factory manager was caught growing drugs with a “valuable potential yield” after a police raid.
Railway worker Dafydd Richards, 36, was in charge of a crop that could have earned £14,000 if sold on the streets.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
Prosecutor Meirion Davies told Newport Crown Court how the cannabis factory was found when a drugs bust took place last April in the Senghenydd area of Caerphilly.
He said: “The defendant was managing the production.”
MORE NEWS
- Locked Up: Swindler, drug dealers and dangerous driver recently jailed
- Man jailed for Christmas attack on emergency worker and city centre ban
- ‘Nuisance’ jailed after being banned from Newport city centre
Richards, of Cefn Ilan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.
Mr Davies added how the defendant had previous convictions for harassment but none for drugs offences.
Ed Mitchard, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea which was entered at the earliest opportunity.
Judge Daniel Williams told Richards: “A search took place in Senghenydd on April 29, 2020 and 17 cannabis plants were found growing there with a valuable potential yield.
“You are 36 and have a caution from 2016 for producing cannabis.
“You don’t seem to have learnt your lesson. I hope you have for this offence.”
The defendant was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £420 costs and a £128 surcharge.
Judge Williams also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis and all the associated paraphernalia seized.
There was no application made under the Proceeds of Crime Act.