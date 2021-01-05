TWO vehicles have been completely destroyed after a deliberate fire on a garage forecourt in Rogiet, Monmouthshire.
The incident occurred yesterday at NGM Garage & MOT Centre on Rogiet Road in the village - at around 8.40pm.
CCTV footage shows an unidentified person pouring a substance over vehicles before lighting it and running away from the scene.
Two vehicles were completely destroyed in the fire, with a third partially damaged.
Owner James Moore said that he felt "strange" following the incident.
READ MORE:
"We've been working extremely hard to build a successful business in the local community during this pandemic," he said.
"For someone to come and potentially take it all away from you in a senseless act is awful."
He praised the quick thinking of nearby residents, who alerted the emergency services immediately.
"The fire service response time was extremely quick," he said.
"It could have been an awful lot worse with so many residential properties surrounding us."
Gwent Police said, in a statement: "Officers are investigating following a deliberate fire in the forecourt of NGM Car Sales, Ifton Lane, Rogiet at around 8.45pm last night.
"A blue Fiat Panda and a white Fiat Punto were damaged by the fire along with a fence.
"Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 2100003894 or send us a direct message via social media.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."