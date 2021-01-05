GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate a Blackwood man who has breached his licence conditions.
Richard Coyle, 54, from Blackwood, breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Wednesday, December 16.
Mr Coyle, who has links with the Blackwood, Caerphilly and Swansea area, received a six-month prison sentence for animal cruelty offences after being sentenced at Newport Magistrates Court in November 2020.
READ MORE:
Due to the fact that Mr Coyle, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.
If you have any information, call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 2000462965, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.