FOUR more deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today, taking the total to 705.

They are among 17 new deaths confirmed across Wales, with the overall number of deaths since the pandemic began now at 3,662, according to Public Health Wales.

A further 2,069 cases have also been confirmed in Wales today, including 399 in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area).

Updated case numbers and rolling weekly case rates for individual council areas in Wales have not yet been published today by Public Health Wales.

But Gwent's health board area has the second highest amount of new cases among Wales' seven health boards today, behind only Betsi Cadwaladr UHB (north Wales), which has 428 new cases.

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.