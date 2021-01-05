A CWMBRAN GP surgery has had to close temporarily due to high levels of staff shortages.
A statement issued by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board says that the Llanyrafon Surgery, in Llanyrafon Way, Cwmbran, is experiencing staff absences "from all sectors of their team."
Patients have been asked not to attend the surgery, though in the case of emergencies, patients should phone the surgery as normal.
The statement read: "Llanyravon Surgery is experiencing high levels of staff absence from all sectors of their team due to Covid-19, therefore the practice is temporarily closed.
"Whilst they are enduring this difficult time, we ask for your patience and continued support.
"Please do not attend the surgery. If you need to contact the practice with an urgent issue, please telephone as normal. Dr Ghazal will be able to provide an urgent service as clinically required.
"Please visit the practice website (llanyravonsurgery.co.uk) for information on services available outside of the surgery which may be more suitable to your needs.
"We will keep you updated regarding the reopening of the practice. Thank you for your understanding at this time."