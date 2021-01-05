AS Veganuary 2021 gets underway KFC has relaunched their vegan burger this month but customers will have to be quick as they will only be available for a limited time.

In 2019, KFC launched its very first vegan burger, made from Quorn and topped with vegan mayonnaise.

Since the meat-free burger was taken off the menu at KFC, fans have been begging the fast food chain to bring it back - and the fast food chain has listened.

Here’s when the Original Recipe Vegan Burger is making a comeback at KFC, and how to get one.

What is the KFC vegan burger made of?





The company says its vegan burger is a “bespoke” vegan Quorn fillet made from Mycoprotein.

It’s served with iceberg lettuce and vegan mayonnaise, and KFC team members have been trained specially to use separate utensils and storage units to ensure that vegan and vegetarian ingredients are not cross contaminated with meat products.

The vegan burger is customisable, meaning you can add or remove whichever toppings you like. Be aware, though, that adding certain ingredients may make the burger non-vegan, as other ingredients may have come into contact with non-vegan foods.

Unfortunately the vegan burger is not offered as a meal, since KFC fries are not suitable for vegetarians or vegans due to being cooked in the same oil as the popcorn chicken.

When is it available to buy?





The vegan friendly burger will be available to buy from participating branches from 4 January 2021.

However, if you’re looking to get your hands on one, you’d better do it fast as they’re only hanging around for a limited time.

The burger will once again be taken off KFC menus from 28 February.

Full list of restaurants selling the vegan burger

KFC is only offering its vegan burger at 73 stores, because it wanted to bring back the burger “responsibly.”

“We’ve worked hard with these initial 73 restaurants to make sure it fits with our new procedures in the kitchen,” a statement explains.

The chosen places were also branches where the vegan burger had previously been a huge hit.

These are all the branches of KFC that you’ll be able to get your hands on a vegan burger:

Aberdeen - Union Street

Aintree - Grand National Avenue

Beeston - White Rose Shopping Centre

Birchanger Green - M11 Services

Birmingham - Great Bridge Retail Pk

Birmingham - Martineau Place

Bishopsgate

Bournemouth - The Triangle

Braintree - Galleys Island

Brighton - London Road

Brighton - Western Road

Bristol - Avonmeads Retail Park

Bristol - Union Street

Broadstairs - Westwood Retail Park

Byker - Shields Road

Camden - High Street

Cardiff - Excelsior Road

Cardiff - Queen Street

Cobham Services

Colliers Wood - Chapter Way

Coventry - Tile Hill

Croydon - Colonnades Leisure Park

Derby - Foresters Leisure Park

Dover - Honey Wood Retail Park

Durham - City Retail Park

Edinburgh - Meadowbank Retail Park

Gateshead - Metro Centre Blue

Glasgow - Argyle Street

Glasgow - Pollokshaws Road

Glasgow - Sauchiehall Street

Gorleston on Sea - High Street

Great Yarmouth - Regent Road

Hamilton - Palace Grounds Retail Pk

Hulme - Greenheys Lane West

Ipswich - Bury Road

Kidderminster - Stourport Road

Lancaster - Penny Street

Leeds - Kirkstall Road

Leicester - Narborough Road

Lincoln - High Street

Liverpool - Chaloner Street

London - Gloucester Road

London - Kings Cross

London - Southampton Row

London Waterloo

Manchester - Ashton Retail Park

Manchester Arndale

Manchester Fort Shopping Park

Margate - High Street

Northampton - Riverside Retail Park

Norwich - Mile Cross Lane

Nottingham - Milton Street

Old Kent Road

Plymouth - Marsh Mills

Poole - Wessex Gate Retail Park

Portsmouth - Pompey Centre

Preston - Ashton on Ribble

Purley - Purley Parade

Romford - Colchester Road

Sheffield - Barnsley Road

Sheffield - Penistone Road

Sheffield - West Street

South Mimms - M25 Services

Southend - Greyhound Trading Park

Stourbridge - St Johns Road

Sunderland - Thomsen Retail Park

Swansea - Morfa Shopping Park

Swindon - Delta Park

Tyburn - Kingsbury Road

Walsall - Junction 10 M6 Services

Wolverhampton - Penn Road Retail Park

Wrexham - St Georges Crescent

A version of this article originally appeared on our sister site Scotsman Food and Drink