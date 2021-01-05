AS Veganuary 2021 gets underway KFC has relaunched their vegan burger this month but customers will have to be quick as they will only be available for a limited time.
In 2019, KFC launched its very first vegan burger, made from Quorn and topped with vegan mayonnaise.
Since the meat-free burger was taken off the menu at KFC, fans have been begging the fast food chain to bring it back - and the fast food chain has listened.
Here’s when the Original Recipe Vegan Burger is making a comeback at KFC, and how to get one.
What is the KFC vegan burger made of?
The company says its vegan burger is a “bespoke” vegan Quorn fillet made from Mycoprotein.
It’s served with iceberg lettuce and vegan mayonnaise, and KFC team members have been trained specially to use separate utensils and storage units to ensure that vegan and vegetarian ingredients are not cross contaminated with meat products.
The vegan burger is customisable, meaning you can add or remove whichever toppings you like. Be aware, though, that adding certain ingredients may make the burger non-vegan, as other ingredients may have come into contact with non-vegan foods.
Unfortunately the vegan burger is not offered as a meal, since KFC fries are not suitable for vegetarians or vegans due to being cooked in the same oil as the popcorn chicken.
When is it available to buy?
The vegan friendly burger will be available to buy from participating branches from 4 January 2021.
However, if you’re looking to get your hands on one, you’d better do it fast as they’re only hanging around for a limited time.
The burger will once again be taken off KFC menus from 28 February.
Full list of restaurants selling the vegan burger
KFC is only offering its vegan burger at 73 stores, because it wanted to bring back the burger “responsibly.”
“We’ve worked hard with these initial 73 restaurants to make sure it fits with our new procedures in the kitchen,” a statement explains.
The chosen places were also branches where the vegan burger had previously been a huge hit.
These are all the branches of KFC that you’ll be able to get your hands on a vegan burger:
- Aberdeen - Union Street
- Aintree - Grand National Avenue
- Beeston - White Rose Shopping Centre
- Birchanger Green - M11 Services
- Birmingham - Great Bridge Retail Pk
- Birmingham - Martineau Place
- Bishopsgate
- Bournemouth - The Triangle
- Braintree - Galleys Island
- Brighton - London Road
- Brighton - Western Road
- Bristol - Avonmeads Retail Park
- Bristol - Union Street
- Broadstairs - Westwood Retail Park
- Byker - Shields Road
- Camden - High Street
- Cardiff - Excelsior Road
- Cardiff - Queen Street
- Cobham Services
- Colliers Wood - Chapter Way
- Coventry - Tile Hill
- Croydon - Colonnades Leisure Park
- Derby - Foresters Leisure Park
- Dover - Honey Wood Retail Park
- Durham - City Retail Park
- Edinburgh - Meadowbank Retail Park
- Gateshead - Metro Centre Blue
- Glasgow - Argyle Street
- Glasgow - Pollokshaws Road
- Glasgow - Sauchiehall Street
- Gorleston on Sea - High Street
- Great Yarmouth - Regent Road
- Hamilton - Palace Grounds Retail Pk
- Hulme - Greenheys Lane West
- Ipswich - Bury Road
- Kidderminster - Stourport Road
- Lancaster - Penny Street
- Leeds - Kirkstall Road
- Leicester - Narborough Road
- Lincoln - High Street
- Liverpool - Chaloner Street
- London - Gloucester Road
- London - Kings Cross
- London - Southampton Row
- London Waterloo
- Manchester - Ashton Retail Park
- Manchester Arndale
- Manchester Fort Shopping Park
- Margate - High Street
- Northampton - Riverside Retail Park
- Norwich - Mile Cross Lane
- Nottingham - Milton Street
- Old Kent Road
- Plymouth - Marsh Mills
- Poole - Wessex Gate Retail Park
- Portsmouth - Pompey Centre
- Preston - Ashton on Ribble
- Purley - Purley Parade
- Romford - Colchester Road
- Sheffield - Barnsley Road
- Sheffield - Penistone Road
- Sheffield - West Street
- South Mimms - M25 Services
- Southend - Greyhound Trading Park
- Stourbridge - St Johns Road
- Sunderland - Thomsen Retail Park
- Swansea - Morfa Shopping Park
- Swindon - Delta Park
- Tyburn - Kingsbury Road
- Walsall - Junction 10 M6 Services
- Wolverhampton - Penn Road Retail Park
- Wrexham - St Georges Crescent
A version of this article originally appeared on our sister site Scotsman Food and Drink
