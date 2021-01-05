GWENT Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate an Abergavenny man who has been missing for more than a week.
Aaron Fisher was reported as missing from Abergavenny on Boxing Day (Saturday, December 26, 2020), and officers said concern is growing for his welfare.
The 35-year-old has links to Swansea, Llandrindod Wells in Powys, and London.
Mr Fisher is described as being 5ft 7in tall (170cm) and of a stocky build. He has short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a thick, navy-coloured jumper and dark jeans.
Gwent Police said members of the public should not approach Mr Fisher, but should instead contact the force by calling 101, quoting reference 2000465079, with any information regarding his whereabouts.