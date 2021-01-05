A ‘CALLOUS’ arsonist who torched his own vulnerable step-grandfather’s car after arguing with him has been locked up.

Haydn Davies, 28, wrote off Paul Bills’ £15,000 Ford Focus following the attack in Newport, prosecutor Claire Pickthall said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the offence took place near houses in the city in November 2019.

Davies, of Oxfordshire Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life endangered.

Judge Tracey Lloyd Clarke jailed him for three years and three months.

She also made Davies the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact Mr Bills and pay a £181 victim surcharge after his release from prison.

Outside the court, Gwent Police’s office in the case, DC Ceri Parker, said: “This was a callous act in which Haydn Davies set fire to a vehicle owned by his vulnerable victim.

“The vehicle which was set ablaze was in close proximity to houses and other vehicles which could have easily been catastrophic if not for the quick response from emergency services on the night.

“The victim has had to deal with the financial and psychological effects of having his vehicle set on fire.

“I hope that the sentence passed out will provide some comfort that justice has been served and that the victim will be protected from further targeted abuse by Haydn Davies in the future.”