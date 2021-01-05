PRIME Minister Boris Johnson announced that all schools in England will be closing on Monday night, joining Scotland and Wales in moving to online learning as the UK attempts to tackle a concerning rise in coronavirus cases.

For many parents, memories of juggling working from home and ensuring their child keeps on top of their education from the first lockdown will fill them with dread.

Parents, grandparents and even siblings will once again become teachers with schools set to remain closed until February.

Though it may seem daunting, it’s worth remembering that there are plenty of online resources available to help when teaching children at home.

A student’s attention span is 2-3minutes per year of their age, so it is important to keep your children engaged.

Experts at Quizlet have put together a list of helpful hints and tips to help with the enforced home-schooling routine.

Quizlet’s UK Country Manager, Rahim Hirji has shared a rough guide to keeping your children engaged in their studies while the country remains in lockdown.

Create a structure

“Many teachers will be creating daily and weekly lesson plans for students or giving guided classes to follow from home. If this is the case for your child, it is important for you, as a parent, to try to be aligned with these schedules.

“If their class used to do maths in the morning and visit languages after lunch, continue that pattern to the best of your ability.

“Try to maintain regular school hours from home, so that your child doesn’t fall out of their existing routine. Then use this as a basis to build wider activities around: schedule exercise, relaxation time, and moments to be creative together.”

Schedule creative time

“It’s important to find time to be creative outside of schoolwork and computer time. Get books out, coloured pens, counters, blocks, whatever you may have to hand.

“Make a recipe with your family, work on a puzzle, go on an indoor scavenger hunt. Now’s the time to try something new.”

(Quizlet)

Remember, connection is still key

“Changing the home environment into a learning one can be difficult to associate, so it is important to find separate time to connect with each other.

“We may be physically distant, but we can still be socially close. Setting up virtual play dates on a one-to-one basis can also be a way of loosening up the scenario and feeling less alone.

“Parents can use secure systems, like Kast, to create virtual playgrounds, where children can come together to chat or play. This can also be a great way for parents to compare notes and offer support to one another.”

Get active

“At 9 am each day, body coach, Joe Wicks, is hosting a PE lessons which parents are encouraged to do together with their children, either in real-time or later in the day. If outdoor space is limited, be creative: push back the sofas to create a makeshift workout space.

“Additionally, meditation, yoga, and tai-chi are just a few activities that can be carried out as a whole family and don’t require a huge amount of space.”

(PA)

Embrace digital tools

“Most parents will be at a total loss as to what is available to them and their children when it comes to the apps, platforms, and websites used every day in school.

“Bodies such as UNESCO have outlined some of the best and most effective sites, apps, and platforms to help students, parents, and teachers stay connected whilst learning from a distance.

“Connected platforms such as Google Classroom and study activity applications like Quizlet are also great as they allow teachers to monitor and keep up with students’ progress while they continue to learn at home.”