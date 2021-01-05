A PAEDOPHILE who had child abuse images of victims as young as six was told he could be facing prison.
Stephen Hill, 52, Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, was given the warning after appearing at Newport Crown Court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent photographs of children between July 12, 2019 and September 12, 2019.
Julia Cox, prosecuting, said the images related to victims aged between six and 12.
Hill was represented by Gareth Williams.
The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis QC, adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report.
He told the defendant all sentencing options would be open to the court on January 26.
Hill was granted bail.