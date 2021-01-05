THE region's police and crime commissioner (PCC) has invited members of the public to have their say on policing in Gwent.

Jeff Cuthbert would like to know residents’ views on a range of issues, including their satisfaction with local policing and Gwent Police’s response to Covid-19.

He also wants to hear views on police funding to inform his decision when setting the policing part of resident’s council tax payments for the next financial year.

Mr Cuthbert said the coronavirus pandemic had underlined the importance of policing as a way of reassuring the community, and that a rise in council tax rates would allow Gwent Police to continue operating its current level of services in the next year.

There is still time to take part in the survey, which closes on January 10.

To take part, visit www.gwent.pcc.police.uk/en/listening-to-you/have-your-say/have-your-say-on-police-funding-in-gwent

“I know that times are hard for many people, especially those whose jobs and livelihoods have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr Cuthbert said. "However, this pandemic has also shown just how incredibly important policing is to protect and reassure our communities.

“The future financial position for policing remains challenging. Gwent Police has had significant cuts in government funding since 2010. It has had to make almost £50million in savings and must save a further £5million by 2024. During this time, the demands on policing have continued, and will continue, to grow.

“Our medium-term financial planning tells us that a rise in the council tax precept of up to £2 a month for the average band D property would allow Gwent Police to maintain services at current levels for the next year.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision to have to make, especially in the middle of a pandemic, but it is one that I cannot shy away from. Listening to the people of Gwent is incredibly important to me and, before I make any decision on the police budget for 2021/22, I want to hear your views. Please take the time to complete the survey and have your say.”