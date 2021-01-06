A ROGUE motorist who has notched up his 10th conviction for driving whilst disqualified was told he is facing an almost certain prison sentence.
Michael Starmore, 37, of Duke Street, Blaenavon, was given the warning by a judge at Newport Crown Court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop and driving with no insurance.
The offences were committed in an Audi A4 on December 6, 2020.
The court heard how Starmore was jailed in 2017 for driving offences.
The prosecution was represented by Rhodri Jones and the defence by Stuart John.
Recorder Paul Lewis QC adjourned sentence for the preparation of a report.
He warned Starmore that report is only likely to help determine how long his custodial sentence will be.
The defendant’s sentence will take place on January 26 and he was granted bail.