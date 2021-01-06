A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

JOHN AUSTIN, 50, of Marion Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place in Frederick Street.

COREY JAMES BURNELL-JONES, 26, of Playford Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 10 months and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He must also pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

GREGORZ MINALTO, 38, of Keene Avenue, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a laptop.

He was ordered to pay £707 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

Monmouthshire

IEUAN SMITH, 30, of Bevan Court, Grosmont was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £442 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

RICKY JAMES AYRIS, 33, of Moor Street, Chepstow was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order.

He must pay a £158 surcharge after his release from prison.

KEITH WILLIAM TAYLOR SEDDON, 69, of Country Park, Portskewett, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted possessing a combat knife in public.

He was ordered to pay £200 in costs and a surcharge.

Blaenau Gwent

TERRI HENRY, 40, of Railway Terrace, Blaina, was banned from driving for nine months after she pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

She must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHLOE NORRIS, 22, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted assault by beating in Ebbw Vale.

She must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

Torfaen

AARON DAVID TOMS, 26, of Station Farm, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He must pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Caerphilly

STEFAN JOSHUA ROSS, 28, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.

He must pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.