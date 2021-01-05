As we welcome in 2021 there is very much a sense of hope for a better year, but there is also no doubt that there are still challenges ahead.

My thoughts are with all of you who are experiencing grief and loss or who are worrying about loved ones and friends. This is so difficult, for so many of us, but there is hope.

Approval of a second Covid-19 vaccine is great news.

The rollout to millions of residents will take time – we must be patient, stay safe and continue to do our bit to prevent the spread. Everyone has worked so hard to do this and we are almost there. Thank you all for your continued efforts with this.

After months of negotiations, the UK and European Union finally agreed a deal which will define our future relationship. This is positive news and ends a period of considerable uncertainty for many but there is also a lot for businesses, organisations and individuals still to work through.

As a council we have been monitoring and preparing for the impact this monumental change will have locally – so please be assured that we are here to help and assist you.

On Friday, Cabinet will consider the council’s budget for 2021-22. It’s another reminder that we have to continue with ‘business as usual’ despite everything going on around us.

As a council that means delivering essential services and supporting some of our most vulnerable residents – more than 800 services for 156,000 people living in 69,000 households.

Just before Christmas Welsh Government indicated that the money they give us, which accounts for around 75 per cent of our overall budget, would be increasing. This is because our population has increased. This is very welcome and ministers have kept their pledge to deliver a budget that focuses on schools, social care and local services.

We have carefully assessed how this additional money can be used to benefit communities and the city. However, it should be noted that our budget is still less than it was more than a decade ago.

Against a background of rising demands for services, particularly in social care and education, which show no sign of reducing as the city continues to grow, we will still have to find savings of around £5 million this year and even more in the coming years.

But we will also invest in services and the city wherever possible. I am pleased that, once again, we plan to fully meet the requirements of our schools by funding their budget in full.

Newport's council tax rate has traditionally been among the lowest in Wales and if we raised it in line with the average, we could raise another £8 million towards our spending.

However, we want to strike a balance and keep the rise to a reasonable level and lower than last year. The proposed increase would cost the majority of households in Newport an extra 77p to £1.02 a week.

After the meeting on Friday the people of Newport will be asked for their views on what is important to them – I urge you all to have your say and influence the final decisions of the council.