GWENT Police has appealed for information to identify several off-road bikers.
Officers from the Caerphilly area said they had "received a large amount of calls regarding off-road bikes" over the Christmas period.
MORE NEWS:
- Magor residents call for answers after floods wrecked homes
- Blaenavon driver faces jail over 10th driving ban conviction
- Controversial homes plan for Monmouthshire village approved
The calls related to activity in the Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen area; as well as in the Draethen and Rudry areas.
Officers said the calls to the force regarded the anti-social manner in which the off-road bikes were being used.
If you can identify any of the riders, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000451376.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment