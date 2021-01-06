GWENT Police has appealed for information to identify several off-road bikers.

Officers from the Caerphilly area said they had "received a large amount of calls regarding off-road bikes" over the Christmas period.

South Wales Argus: Gwent Police have appealed for the public's help to identify these off-road bikers. Picture: Gwent Police

The calls related to activity in the Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen area; as well as in the Draethen and Rudry areas.

Officers said the calls to the force regarded the anti-social manner in which the off-road bikes were being used.

If you can identify any of the riders, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000451376.