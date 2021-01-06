POLICE have launched an appeal after a fatal crash on the M4 this morning.
A man was declared dead at the scene of the crash which happened shortly before 4am this morning.
The incident involved a Renault articulated HGV and a male pedestrian, who has died.
South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occured on the westbound carriageway of the M4 between Junction 29 at Castleton and Junction 32 at Coryton.
A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police is investigating a Fatal Road Traffic Collision, which occurred at about 3.45am this morning (January 6) on the westbound carriageway of the M4 motorway between junctions 30 and 32, Cardiff.
"The incident involved a Renault articulated HGV and a male pedestrian. Sadly the man was declared deceased at scene and his family are being supported by a specially trained liaison officer.
"Officers wish to thank members of the public who assisted at scene and for their patience during the road closures.
"We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to the collision should contact 101 and quote occurrence number 2100005200."
Parts of the M4 were closed for stretches this morning, with the westbound carriageway between Junction 29 at Castleton and Junction 32 at Coryton remaining closed.
Heavy congestion has built back to Newport, with delays of 40 minutes expected.
A spokesman for Traffic Wales said: "Heavy congestion on the westbound M4 from Junction 26 at Malpas to Junction 29 at Castleton due to collision.
"Delays of around 40 minutes expected."