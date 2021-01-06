MCDONALD'S has announced all UK and Ireland restaurants have been closed for walk-in takeaway.
The move will affect all 1,300 restaurants across the UK, with the fast food franchise issuing a brief statement on Wednesday, January 6.
A statement from McDonald’s reads: “Following the latest government announcements, our restaurants will remain open for Drive-Thru and McDelivery services and Click & Serve for Drive-Thru which is available via the My McDonald’s App.
"Our dine-in and walk-in takeaway services will be temporarily unavailable while we take time to review and reassess our safety procedures with an independent health and safety body.
"This is a temporary change in our operations to allow us to test and validate any additional measures that may further enhance the safety of our takeaway service.
“We will continue to keep customers updated via the My McDonald’s App and our website.”
The statement comes after the prime minister addressed the nation on Monday night confirming a third national lockdown covering England.
Wales has been in lockdown since last month.
McDonald’s branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn