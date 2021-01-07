A MAN is to go on trial accused of attacking a police officer.
Carl Jones, 37, of Attlee Court, Caerphilly, pleaded not guilty to assaulting PC Anthony Moore on March 17, 2020.
He denied the charge before Judge Neil Bidder QC at Cardiff Crown Court and a trial date of June 23 was set.
MORE NEWS:
- ‘Vile’ paedophile jailed for 1990s attacks
- Teenager ‘started dealing cocaine after losing his job because of coronavirus’
Jones was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Marian Lewis.
The defendant was granted unconditional bail.
Comments are closed on this article.