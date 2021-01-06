CLAP for Carers is set to return on Thursday night as the nation heads into a third national lockdown.

Annemarie Plas, the woman behind the Clap for Our Carers initiative has confirmed it will return at 8pm this Thursday.

Although rather than just focusing on carers the message will be widened to Clap for Heroes to acknowledge everyone who has played their part through the pandemic, not just health workers.

In March last year, people across the UK would stand on their doorsteps every Thursday evening to clap for carers.

Boris Johnson joined people across the country in thanking frontline healthcare workers who were going above and beyond to help treat victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time a Downing Street spokesperson said: “Like millions of people across the country, the prime minister joined in the Clap for Carers this evening, to say thank you for the incredible efforts of the country's doctors, nurses and care workers."

Now Ms Plas has called for a return, she posted on social media hoping for it to “lift the spirit”.

She said: “We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us.

“Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share! #clapforheroes”

The reaction on social media has been mainly negative with many suggesting they would rather see frontline workers paid more.

One social media user wrote: “It’s a hard pass from me, not because I don’t have the utmost respect for them, it’s a toothless gesture vacuous.”

“Nobody wants this,” wrote another. “NHS staff don’t need empty applause, they need everyone to stay home, wear masks and they need better wages.

“But you go ahead and clappy clap clap if you need the attention.”

Another user tweeted: “ The one thing that can unite the country at this moment is in agreement that we will not be doing this.”

Another simply added: “Read the room.”

Organiser Ms Plas, from the Netherlands, was inspired by similar campaigns in her home country, France and Spain when she first started the campaign back in March.