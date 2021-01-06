THE Met Office has issued a weather warning for Gwent ahead of a cold snap.
A yellow weather warning is in place for all areas of the region on Thursday and Friday.
The warning, for ice, runs from 5pm on Thursday, January 7, to 11am on Friday, January 8.
The Met Office warns of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
They also suggest being on the lookout for icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Issuing the yellow weather warning for Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport, Monmouthshire and Torfaen, The Met Office say: "Showers, a mixture of rain sleet and snow, are expected to fall onto frozen surfaces leading to icy stretches forming.
"In addition, a more persistent spell of rain and hill snow is likely to spread south across northern England and north Wales during Thursday evening and night.
"Whilst ice is expected to be the main hazard, snow is likely in place too.
"Snow is most likely to fall over The Pennines, North York Moors and the high ground of Wales, with 1-3 cm possible here.
"Elsewhere, whilst some snowfall is possible, accumulations are likely to be slight and temporary."
The Met Office give the following guidance on preparing for ice if you are travelling:
- If you have to make a journey when snow is forecast, make sure you have warm clothes, food, water, boots, a torch and spade, and let someone know when you expect to arrive and your route. Try to wait until the roads have been gritted before travelling.
- Put grit or cat litter on paths and driveways to lessen the risk of slipping on compacted snow.