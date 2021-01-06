DEATHS from coronavirus can be reduced by vaccinating people in the nine most vulnerable categories, a minister has said.

Nadhim Zahawi, vaccine deployment minister for the UK Government, said 99 per cent of deaths could be reduced by protecting the nine, most vulnerable, categories listed by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

He told Times Radio that “the average age of a person dying from Covid is about 83 in hospital”, but “there are still people between the ages of 50 and 65 who are needing hospitalisation for two or three days for additional oxygen support before they can overcome this terrible virus”.

He added: “Ninety-nine per cent of mortality is reduced by protecting those nine categories, the most vulnerable.”

Mr Zahawi also defended the decision not to test people arriving at UK airports.

He said the transport secretary was looking at the testing regime.

The minister was appearing on Good Morning Britain when he got into a heated debate with Piers Morgan about the the issue.

Mr Morgan said: “We have, for inexplicable reasons, to anyone with a brain… throughout this pandemic resolutely refused to test people when they arrive at our border, nor have we required anybody to have a test to be negative when they get here.

“Do you know how many people we have tested at our border?”

Mr Zahawi said: “The answer is you don’t take a test on the border because it’s pointless.”

Mr Morgan added: “So the answer is zero… we don’t test people, any of our borders when they come in.

“Secondly, we have never required anybody to have a test, and to test negative before they get on a plane to our country, unlike almost every other country in the world.”

Mr Zahawi said: “If you ask the scientists – Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam – that test at the border is near pointless because that person may be showing no symptoms, may test negative and two days later be positive.”