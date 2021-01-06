MEL B has hinted that Victoria Beckham could return to the Spice Girls eyeing a return to the stage once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

The chart-topping girl group – minus Victoria Beckham – got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland in 2019.

Masked Singer star Mel B, the second celebrity contestant to exit the ITV show on Saturday, said the Spice Girls are looking forward to a return to the stage.

Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Geri Horner of the Spice Girls returned to tour in 2019, minus Victoria Beckham (Andrew Timms/PA)

She said: “There’s nothing like a live performance. And I’m hoping at some point, when things, hopefully, get back to normal at some point this year, because all the Spice Girls are really up for going back on tour, we can get back into that spirit.

“People just need that, they need that light entertainment, they need that joy of watching somebody perform.”

Asked if she meant the entire group or just those who toured last time, Mel B said: “I think it’s all of us.”

Beckham – known as Posh Spice – reportedly did not attend any of the Spice Girls concerts, despite expectations she might appear at a gig as a show of support.

Mel B, 45, later told Good Morning Britain: “I expected her to come and just say ‘Hi’ at least … not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting.”

Mel B, full name Melanie Brown, was booted off The Masked Singer after performing in the Seahorse costume.

She said her fellow Spice Girls had been in touch after she was found out following a performance of Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

Mel B said she tried her best to disguise her voice. She said: “I thought there’s no way in hell anyone is going to recognise my voice. But, apparently from the way that I move and some of the clues and my costume in general, it all got given away too early. I was like, ‘no! I have so much more to give.'”

The Masked Singer continues on ITV.