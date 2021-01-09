THE events industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
From local music acts in small independent venues up and down the country to global megastars playing in arenas - live music has been set aside as the world gets to grips with the new 'normal'
2020 was a difficult year for live music with thousands of live gigs and shows cancelled all together or rescheduled for this year.
We've taken a look at some of the biggest names that have confirmed dates in 2021, including dates in Wales:
Little Mix
Internationally acclaimed pop band Little Mix first found fame on The X-Factor and they've come a long way since then.
Having released six studio albums the band have four UK number ones and more than 25 singles.
Originally a four-girl band, Little Mix star Jesy Nelson recently left the group saying it had "taken a toll" on her mental health. The other girls in the band have since shared their love and support for Jesy.
The upcoming tour dates:
- 1 May: The SSE Arena, Belfast - Belfast
- 2 May: The SSE Arena, Belfast - Belfast
- 4 May: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool - Liverpool
- 5 May: FlyDSA Arena Sheffield - Sheffield
- 7 May: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne
- 8 May: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne
- 10 May: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff
- 11 May: First Direct Arena - Leeds
- 13 May: The O2 - London
- 14 May: The O2 - London
- 15 May: The O2 - London
- 17 May: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham
- 18 May: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham
- 20 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
- 21 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
- 22 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
- 24 May: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
- 25 May: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
- 26 May: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 28 May: AO Arena - Manchester
- 29 May: AO Arena - Manchester
Elton John
Elton John has rescheduled the European dates of his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and will now hit the stages of the UK and Ireland on 24 dates from October 30 to December 14, 2021. Find tickets for Elton John's Farewell tour on Stubhub.
- Manchester Arena - Three dates: 30 October, 19 November and 1 December
- London, O2 Arena - 10 dates: 2, 3, 7, 9,10, 12, 14, 16 and 17 November
- Leeds, First Direct Arena - 5 November
- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena - 21 November
- Birmingham, Utilita Arena - 23 November
- Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena - Two dates: 27 and 28 November
- Dublin, 3Arena (Ireland) - Two dates: 3 and 4 December
- Belfast, SSE Arena - 6 September
- Aberdeen, P&J Live - Two dates: 9 and 10 December
- Glasgow, SSE Hydro - Two dates: 13 and 14 December
Steps
Steps reformed officially in 2017, on the 20th anniversary of their formation, staging the UK’s most successful comeback of the decade.
The five-piece are known for their pop sound, sparkling stage presence and energetic routines.
- 2 November: FlyDSA Arena Sheffield
- 3 November: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 5 November: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
- 6 November: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
- 8 November: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne
- 11 November: AO Arena - Manchester
- 12 November: AO Arena - Manchester
- 13 November: P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 15 November: The SSE Arena, Belfast
- 18 November: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 19 November: First Direct Arena - Leeds
- 22 November: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
- 23 November: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
- 25 November: The Brighton Centre - Brighton
- 26 November: The O2 - London
- 27 November: The O2 - London
- 29 November: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
- 1 December: Bournemouth International Centre - Bournemouth
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow's unparalleled career encompasses virtually every area of music, including performing, composing, arranging and producing. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has triumphed in every medium of entertainment.
With worldwide record sales exceeding 85 million, he's ranked as the top Adult Contemporary chart artist of all time with over 50 Top 40 hits.
- 26 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
- 28 May: First Direct Arena - Leeds
- 29 May: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
- 31 May: The O2 - London
- 1 June: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff
- 3 June: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne
- 4 June: AO Arena - Manchester
Dua Lipa
Pop megastar Dua Lipa will be completing her long-awaited tour of the UK in September to support her album Future Nostalgia.
Famous for songs including One Kiss, New Rules, IDGAF and Electricity, Dua Lipa has captivated fans since her first chart hit in 2015.
- 10 September: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 11 September: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
- 13 September: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne
- 15 September: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff
- 16 September: AO Arena - Manchester
- 21 September: First Direct Arena - Leeds
- 24 September: The O2 - London
- 25 September: The O2 - London
- 27 September: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham
- 28 September: Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham
Lady Gaga
After releasing her sixth album Chromatica in May 2020, the popstar has confirmed the new dates of her upcoming Chromatica Ball Tour.
Lady Gaga will be performing in the UK for one date only - July 30 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
My Chemical Romance
Ten years since the band last performed in the UK, My Chemical Romance are planning on coming back with a bang.
Some of their best known songs include The Black Parade and Teenagers.
The emo band announced their comeback tour in January 2020 which sold out in minutes so they added three additional dates.
- 15 June — Eden Project, St Austell
- 17 June — Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
- 19 June — Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
- 20 June — Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
- 22 June — Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin
Celine Dion
Legendary Celine Dion has rescheduled her highly anticipated 2020 tour for the spring of 2021.
The concerts will support her new album, Courage — her 27th record overall and 12th in English. The Celine Dion tour will start in Dublin on April 11 and go on until April 27 in Glasgow.
- 11 April — 3 Arena, Dublin
- 12 April — 3 Arena, Dublin
- 15 April — Manchester Arena, Manchester
- 16 April — Manchester Arena, Manchester
- 19 April — Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
- 20 April — Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
- 22 April — The O2 Arena, London
- 23 April — The O2 Arena, London
- 26 April — The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
- 27 April — The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Westlife
The iconic Irish boy band will be coming back for three of their biggest shows ever in 2021, with one at Wembley Arena in London (with James Morrison and All Saints) and another two at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork, Ireland.
- 21 August — Wembley Arena, London
- 27 August — Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork
- 28 August — Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork
Haim
Sister trio Haim have been cultivating their soft indie rock sound and celebrating their sunny San Fernando Valley roots for more than a decade - often being compared to Fleetwood Mac.
The One More HAIM UK Tour will be stopping at arenas across the country in June 2021. Due to demand, a special outdoor show was also added at Leeds' Millennium Square.
- 15 June: O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
- 16 June: O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
- 18 June: The O2 - London
- 19 June: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham
- 22 June: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
- 23 June: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
- 24 June: Millennium Square Leeds
