THOUSANDS of pounds worth of equipment has been stolen in a Newport burglary.
Gwent Police is appealing for information following the break-in in Pill.
The incident happened between 7pm on New Year's Eve and 2pm on New Year's Day.
During the burglary, on Carlisle Street, thieves stole chainsaws and drills from the premises.
READ MORE:
- 15 new coronavirus deaths in Gwent, among 76 across Wales
- Bungling burglar broke both his legs after falling off supermarket roof
- Police appeal after fatal crash on M4 this morning - westbound road closed
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're investigating a burglary in the Pill area of Newport.
"Sometime between 7pm on Thursday, December 31, and 2pm on Friday, January 1, thousands of pounds worth of tools, including chainsaws and drills, were stolen from a business premises on Carlisle Street.
"If you can help call us on call 101, quoting 2100000646.
"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."