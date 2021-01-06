EMERGENCY services are appealing for information after multiple deliberate fires were set in Abergavenny.
Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to two deliberate fires in the town last night.
Anyone with information on the two fires, in Market Hall and in the Castle Street car park, are asked to contact police.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Last night, our crews attended a deliberate refuse fire in Abergavenny.
"Deliberate fires are a crime.
"Please take responsibility.
"If you have any information, please contact 101."
A Gwent Police spokesman added: "Two deliberate fires were attended by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service in Abergavenny last night behind the Market Hall and in Castle Street carpark.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 or Nathan.ford@gwent.pnn.police.uk."