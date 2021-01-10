WE MAY still be reeling from the havoc caused by Storm Bella before Christmas but winter storms have left devastation before across Torfaen and Monmouthshire. Here's a look back at some of the worst weather to blast the region over the years.
This car was badly damaged when a wall collapsed during a storm in 1978. Picture taken in St Dials, Cwmbran
Council workers clear away trees on the Hafodyrynys roundabout in Pontypool after heavy storms hit. Picture taken in 1981
A roofless garage in Queen Street, Blaenavon, after storms in 1976
Residents of Caernarvon Crescent in Cwmbran complained for years that the trees in their gardens were too high and needed cutting down. This one was uprooted in the gales of 1981
A whirlwind tore through Beachley, Chepstow, in 1981 causing widespread damage. This carava was smashd against a wall of a house in the married quarters of the Army Apprentices' College
A van blown over on the A449 near Raglan in 1982. The driver escaped injury and the vehicle had to be hauled up the embankment the next day
A lorry balances dangerously on its side on the Severn Bridge in 1981 after being caught by high winds