WALES will see the number of its seats in Westminster fall by 20 per cent, as Boundary Commission Wales announces the start of a review.

At the end of 2021, the Parliamentary Constituencies Bill was granted royal assent, which meant that it was signed into law and made an act of parliament.

The bill sets out the number of constituencies to be provided for Wales and the other UK nations for the 2024 General Election.

MORE NEWS:

The bill means that Wales will see a decrease of eight parliamentary constituencies from 40 to 32.

Now the Boundary Commission Wales has announced the start of its review, which will end in 2023. The review will determine how the 32 constituencies should be divided up geographically in Wales and will begin later this year.

The boundary commission will be required to have an electorate within five per cent either way of the UK average.

The UK electoral quota to the nearest whole number is 73,393.

Each proposed constituency must therefore have an electorate that is between 69,724 and 77,062.

Under the legislation the commission will be required to base its recommendations on the number of electors whose names appear on the register of parliamentary electors published by the Office for National Statistics on 5 January 2021.

The commission will develop initial proposals for Wales’ parliamentary constituencies ahead of a period of consultation.