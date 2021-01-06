A BURGLAR with a long criminal history who raided a house late at night as his victims slept has been jailed.

Kevin Morgan, 39, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, also stole two mountain bikes, boxing gloves and cans of lager during a break-in at garage.

Lowri Wynn Morgan, prosecuting, told the city’s crown court how the burglaries took place in Dorset Crescent on July 11, 2020.

The first raid saw Morgan steal the two bikes worth £550 as well as the boxing gloves and lager from the garage of one home.

The other break-in took place inside the house of other complainants in which one victim saw the defendant walking down the stairs before slamming the door shut behind him.

Miss Wynn Morgan read out that victim’s impact statement which said: “At night, I know feel I can hear every single noise. He had no right to enter my house.

“I feel vulnerable after having a stranger in my home.”

Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

Miss Wynn Morgan said he had 39 previous convictions for 89 offences and was jailed for two years in 2013 for burglary.

William Bebb, mitigating, said: “The defendant wishes to express through me his remorse and he apologises to both families affected by the offending on the night in question.

“This was very unsophisticated offending.”

Mr Bebb added that his client had struggled for many years with alcohol-related problems and suffered from mental difficulties.

The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis QC, told Morgan: “You were wearing dark clothing and you had a rucksack on your back to take away any swag you could secure.

“There was a significant element of planning on your part and you went equipped for burglary.”

He jailed the defendant for three years and ordered him to pay a £190 surcharge upon his release from prison.