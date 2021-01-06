A TORFAEN pharmacy is now operating with a reduced capacity due to high levels of staff shortages.
A statement from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said, due to coronavirus, Abersychan Pharmacy would now be focussing on routine repeat prescriptions rather than issuing new prescriptions.
Earlier this week, Llanyravon Surgery in Cwmbran was closed due to high levels of staff shortages.
"Abersychan Pharmacy is experiencing high levels of staff absence from their team due to Covid-19, therefore the pharmacy is operating with reduced capacity," the statement read.
"Although still open, the pharmacy is focussing on routine repeat prescriptions, new prescriptions produced by GP practices known as “acutes” are being re-directed to other pharmacies in the area until things improve, which might take a week or so.
"Whilst they are in this difficult time, we ask for your patience and continued support. If you need to contact the pharmacy with an urgent issue please telephone as normal.
"We will keep you updated regarding the reopening of the practice.
"Thank you for your understanding."