Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and in the light of the most recent data, the four UK Chief Medical Officers recommended that the UK alert level should move from level 4 to level 5. The highest alert level.

The Covid-19 pandemic in Wales is now at its most deadliest with the new mutant strain that was identified in late 2020.

The people of Islwyn have inspired me so much with their determination to ensure that we save lives and save our National Health Service by following the regulations and observing social distancing.

I was struck by a scientist this week who stated we must all behave as if we were infected. We must avoid human contact. It is one of the biggest and most difficult asks of people to ask them to do things that go against our natural instincts but we know that there is light at the end of this very dark tunnel.

The Pfizer-Bio-Tech vaccination started being administered in Wales on December 8, 2020, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination started being administered in Wales on January 4, 2021.

The vaccination programme will now roll out during January and February to begin vaccinating the elderly, the medically vulnerable and front line NHS staff.

This will ensure some measure of protection from those most in danger of being hospitalised and ultimately of dying. Critically when people are vaccinated social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene will continue to be vital as it will take a considerable amount of time before the United Kingdom will be able to get back to some sort of normality.

Science will also discover in 2021 more answers to questions such as how long will the vaccine afford protection and can somebody who is vaccinated still be able to transmit the virus to other people?

This deadly virus is indiscriminate. My Welsh Labour colleague the Member of Parliament for Cardiff Central is currently hospitalised and seriously unwell with Covid-19. Jo Stevens is 54 years of age. I wish Jo a speedy recovery.

I praise hugely the people of Islwyn who I am so proud to represent for their continued efforts to win this war. The people of Islwyn are made of world beating stuff.

The whole of Islwyn is so proud of our Darts World Champion Gerwyn Price.

His victory at the PDC World Darts Championship was such a morale boost for us all. Seeing Gerwyn bring the world trophy back to Markham was uplifting and I know how proud the people of Cross Keys will be for the man who wore their rugby jersey with such distinction.

I urge everybody to endure these dark months of winter lockdown so we can emerge back into the sunlight of increased liberty in 2021.