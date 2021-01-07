A SCHEME aimed at bringing empty homes back into use across the Valleys has seen more than 500 applications for funding.

The Welsh Government's £10 million Valleys Taskforce Empty Homes Grant Scheme is aimed at bringing buildings which have been empty for more than six months up to standard.

Applicants to the scheme are restricted to one grant per person and, in cases where repair work exceeds £20,000, will have the option to apply for the Welsh Government’s Houses in to Homes scheme.

Phase One of the initiative was launched a year ago by Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport Lee Waters, after a successful roll-out across Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The scheme is open to home owners across the extended Valleys Taskforce, which includes Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly. Its boundaries were also extended last year to include the Gwendraeth and Amman Valleys.

Phase Two of the scheme launched in July 2020.

Deputy minister for economy and transport Lee Waters said: “It is heartening to see that scheme progressing well, with over 500 applications already received and I hope many more to come. Of course this year has been challenging for everyone but despite the pandemic causing a delay on the scheme for many months, and the floods that impacted many Valleys areas, we have seen great progress.

“Local authorities have worked hard to roll out this scheme in their areas and provide the necessary match funding to make this success and I would like to put on record my thanks for their hard work.

“With a strengthened criteria, which we developed collaboratively with local authorities and other stakeholders, this scheme has not only brought empty properties back in to use but has also supported the foundations of our local economies by providing work for small local businesses in the construction sector. The retrofitting element also means it is supporting our decarbonisation agenda while also reducing energy bills for future.

“I look forward to seeing the full results of this Valleys Taskforce scheme and will work closely with the Minister for Housing and Local Government to use our learning to influence and develop a future empty homes schemes for the whole of Wales.”

To apply, visit: gov.wales/valleys-taskforce-empty-homes